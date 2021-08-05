BEDFORD HILLS, NY — August 6, 2021 — All the sand is finally out of my shoes and my sunburn is fading, so I guess vacation is over, fortunately all of that rest and relaxation has given me some great new ideas for this edition of “News and Notes…”

These recent hot muggy nights certainly have brought out those pesky mosquitoes. try to ignore them by reading my column.

I don’t think I have ever been more relaxed…just had a wonderful massage from my friends at Eternita Spa in Somers. What a great place, and as they say welcome to blissful serenity! If you’re looking for professional massage therapists, well you’re in luck. As long-time residents of Somers, they are passionate about providing the community with a sanctuary to leave all your worries behind. Their goal is to help you experience the natural healing effects of massage therapy and help you achieve an everlasting sensation of tranquility.

On August 14th at 5:30 p.m. at the Bedford Playhouse, join Dorothy and her friends for the “Yellow Brick Road Fest.” The festive family fun will take place on a beautiful Bedford farm, enjoy “The Wizard of Oz” themed games, festivities and entertainment plus a delicious Kansas-style BBQ and screening of “The Wizard of Oz” under the stars, all proceeds from this evening will benefit the Playhouse.

I might have to become a Pirate fan…Fox Lane High School Class of 2018 graduate Henry Davis was selected with the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11th by the Pittsburgh Pirates, way to go Henry!

Katonah Library is holding their very popular songs and rhymes in the sunshine at the Katonah pool Wednesday August 4 and 11 at 1:30 p.m. ages 3 to 6, but all are welcome and no registration needed.

Another congratulatory shout out to our neighbor and friend Rob Labritz of GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills as he won an exciting wire-to-wire victory for his second Westchester Open Championship this week with a solid four-shot victory, proving it doesn’t hurt to compete on your home course. I hope he tipped his caddy well as his son Mathias was on his bag!

Not sure anyone should ever see my pajamas, but the good folks at the Bedford Hills Free Library are hosting “Family Movie Night with Charlotte’s Web” on August 5th, from 8 to 10 p.m. Meet at the Sammarco Soccer Field in the Bedford Hills Memorial Park, come in your pajamas and bring your favorite beach chair, blanket and snack to watch the film adaptation of the treasured classic story by E.B. White. Meet Charlotte the spider who shows everyone that Wilbur the pig is truly terrific and saves him from becoming dinner, free popcorn and giveaways.

I can’t believe 2021 is already half over, it really is time to just sit back and enjoy all the wonderful things we have up here in Northern Westchester and with all the hustle and bustle we have going on, it’s always important to stop and remember all the great friends and family you have…see you soon.