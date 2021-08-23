WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz Initialize the Broadcast Day with Respect to “What They Really Think” and “The Constitution Today”, Tony Smith and Laughlin Artz Attend Thereafter, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – concludes the broadcast Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

BROOKLYN, NY, TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY — August 24, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz open the broadcast day to "What They Really Think" and "The Constitution Today".

Tony Smith, co-founder of VSA Consulting Group in 1985 is an advocate, practitioner, and master coach of transformational leadership, which he explains empowers the performance of corporate CEOs, executives, public leaders, and entrepreneurs to reach business success that exceeds any reasonable expectation. “The entire thrust of breakthrough leadership coaching,” Tony explains to executives for whom incremental improvement is essential yet insufficient, “is to produce a platform for action and thinking that clearly and specifically accounts for, yet moves decisively beyond, the past, and yet would never be predictable based on the past.”

Applying VSA coaching approaches, Tony “un-hooks” clients from the constraints the past has had on their fulfilling their commitments. His work breaks open client creativity, vision, and effectiveness in such areas as: sales and marketing; leadership; teamwork; business operations that enable and realize strategic vision; innovative financing; and the wise and timely development of people as creative assets.

A graduate of Harvard College, Class of ’69, Tony played for the ’68 “miracle” football team, the subject of the current, inspiring documentary, Harvard Beats Yale, 29-29. Tony holds a Masters in Education from the University of New Hampshire and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Counseling from Boston University. He is a Board Member for Getting Out/Staying Out, a social entrepreneurship organization that reduces recidivism at Rikers Island Correctional Facility from 60% to 20%. He is a Global Investor in the Hunger Project, which empowers the most impoverished women in the world to end their own hunger.

Laughlin Artz shares the basis for his 2030 or Bust challenge known as “Skate of the Union” which are part of the Climate Activist Skateboards the USA to Bust the Climate Trance. Pumped from his pre-pandemic 400-mile skate from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas, Brooklyn-based climate activist, performance artist and author Laughlin Artz is skateboarding the USA under the “Skate of the Union” banner, the biggest and baddest citizen engagement campaign in history – empowering humanity to END the climate crisis. the premise is that civilization is on the fast track for a catastrophic future. If not only our actions, but our consciousness doesn’t dramatically alter in the very near future, it will be too late to alter our course. Laughlin Artz explains the process, the partners an the intended outcome, and his optimism that i5 can be accomplished.

Laughlin is skating to spread that awareness, to wake people from the trance that the power to end the crisis lies with the government or scientists or the UN or some other institution, and to rally humanity around this decade as our make-it-or-break-it window to bridge the critical 2030 emission. He stipulates that the climate crisis is not one of carbon or temperature or politics. It is a crisis of consciousness.

At issue is whether “humanity wake up in time or be booted off the planet?”

The tour launches in New York City during Labor Day Week and finishes on Halloween.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris follows with an analysis of international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:45am-12Noon.