WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz Initialize the Broadcast Day with Respect to “What They Really Think” Followed by “The Constitution Today”, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11980453 

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — August 17, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz open the broadcast day to “The Constitution Today”. The also share their perspective in the opening segment known as “What They Really Think!” From 10-11am EST

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows with an analysis of international news. From 11am-12Noon.

