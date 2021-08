Yonkers Planning Board Regular Meeting – Thursday, September 9th at 5:30 PM. in the City Council Chambers at 40 S Broadway, 4th Flr.

CITY OF YONKERS PLANNING BOARD

MICHAEL J. SPANO, MAYOR

ROMAN KOZICKY, CHAIRMAN

AGENDA:



PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

FOR A REGULAR MEETING OF THE YONKERS PLANNING BOARD TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2021, AT 5:30 P.M. IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, FOURTH FLOOR, AT 40 SOUTH BROADWAY, YONKERS, NY 10701.



ANY MATTER REQUIRING A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HEARD AFTER 7:00 P.M. ITEMS MAY BE TAKEN OUT OF ORDER AS THE BOARD DEEMS NECESSARY.

THIS MEETING OF THE PLANNING BOARD WILL BE HELD IN-PERSON WITH NO VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION. CURRENT CDC GUIDELINES SHALL CONTINUE TO BE OBSERVED REGARDING ATTENDANCE BY THE PUBLIC.



PUBLIC COMMENTS MAY BE SUBMITTED TO THE PLANNING BUREAU ELECTRONICALLY, OR VIA MAILED LETTERS.

1. MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL PLANNING BOARD MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 12, 2021.

2. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 6-STORY 65-UNIT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT BLOCK: 4450, LOT: 145 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 70 SALISBURY ROAD PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEVEN ACCINELLI, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 190039

3. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE EXISTING PARKING LOT AT BLOCK: 2073, LOT: 1 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 470 NEPPERHAN AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEPHEN VENERUSO, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 200038

MINUTES:

OLD BUSINESS:

4. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A 6-STORY 60-UNIT MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING AT BLOCK: 5652, LOT: 43 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS

15 PARKVIEW AVENUE AKA 1 GARRETT PLACE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

WILLIAM NULL, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD/COORDINATED REVIEW

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 210017

5. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A 5-STORY 25-UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING

WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 2174, LOT: 101 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 125 ORCHARD STREET PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

EDWARD D’AMORE, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS/COORDINATED REVIEW

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 210025

6. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A NEW CHICK-FIL-A RESTAURANT WITH DRIVE- THRU, OUTDOOR DINING, AND ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 4309, LOTS: 8 & 12.13 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 2205 CENTRAL PARK AVENUE AND 10 ROXBURY DRIVE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

MARK BLANCHARD, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 210028

7. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR THE REPAVING AND RESTRIPING OF THE PARKING LOT AT THE U-HAUL STORAGE BUILDING AT BLOCK: 2183, LOT: 20 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 155 SAW MILL RIVER ROAD PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

THOMAS HAYNES, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 190026

2 of 5

NEW BUSINESS:

8. SITE PLAN RE-APPROVAL REVIEW FOR A STORAGE BUILDING AT BLOCK 2390, LOT: 150 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 25 TORRE PLACE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEPHEN VENERUSO, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 210031

9. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR AMENDMENT TO THE PREVIOUSLY APPROVED APPLICATION FOR A CAR PARKING DECK AT BLOCK: 2015, LOT: 103 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 10 WOODWORTH AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEPHEN PUSTOLA, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 210032

10. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR AMENDMENT TO THE PREVIOUSLY APPROVED PARKING LOT AT BLOCK: 2024, LOT: 42 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 70 ASHBURTON AVNEUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

JANET GIRIS, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 210033

11. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR RELOCATION AND EXPANSION OF WESTCHESTER COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO BUILDING 11 IN CROSS COUNTY CENTER AT BLOCK: 5170, LOT: 40 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 808 CENTRAL PARK AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

JANET GIRIS, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 210034

12. SITE PLAN RE-APPROVAL REVIEW TO CONVERT AN EXISTING THREE- FAMILY DWELLING TO A FOUR-FAMILY DWELLING AT BLOCK: 2148, LOT: 110 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 56 LINCOLN TERRACE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

LUIGI LANDI, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE# 210035

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

SITE PLAN 13.

REVIEW/ 24-HOUR USE AT BLOCK: 3182, LOT: 10 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1200

SPECIAL USE PERMIT

SITE PLAN 14. REVIEW/

SPECIAL USE

PERMIT

NEPPERHAN AVENUE (MCDONALD’S) PURSUANT TO ARTICLE VII AND ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

KEITH BROWN, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PUBLIC HEARING – OPEN, CONTINUED

C. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

D. CASE# 210011

SITE PLAN REVIEW AND SPECIAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION FOR EXPANSION OF EXISTING CONVENIENCE STORE AT BLOCK: 6071, LOT: 17.21 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 41 ALIDA STREET AKA 631 YONKERS AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE VII AND ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEPHEN VENERUSO, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS/COORDINATED

B. PUBLIC HEARING – OPEN

C. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

D. CASE# 210036

PRELIMINARY SITE PLAN PRESENTATION FOR A 10-STORY APARTMENT BUILDING WITH 76 AFFORDABLE HOUSING DWELLING UNITS AT BLOCK: 501, LOTS: 18, 19, 20, 22 & 23 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 38, 36 & 32 MAIN STREET, AND 1 & 3 RIVERDALE AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

DIANA KOLEV, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. CASE# 210037

PRELIMINARY SITE PLAN DISCUSSSION FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO AN EXISTING CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION DEBRIS TRANSFER STATION AT BLOCK: 3100, LOTS: 20 & 40 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 451 OLD NEPPERHAN AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

JOE GENTILE, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL A. CASE# 210038

CORRESPONDENCE

INFORMAL REVIEW:

PRELIMINARY 15. SITE PLAN

PRELIMINARY 16. SITE PLAN

OTHER BUSINESS 17.

SITE PLAN REVIEW AND SPECIAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION FOR A

HELD OVER FOR FURTHER REVIEW:

1. AMS DOWNTOWN ZONING PETITION, CASE# 200052 – HELD OVER DURING DEIS PREPARATION

2. 70 JACKSON STREET AND 58 GROSHON AVENUE, CASE# 200061 – HELD OVER PENDING DECISION FROM ZBA

3. 1969 CENTRAL PARK AVENUE/HEIGHTS DRIVE, CASE# 190016 – HELD OVER PENDING DECISION FROM ZBA

4. 146 TUCKAHOE ROAD (GAS STATION), CASE# 200060 – HELD OVER PENDING REVISED PLANS, PUBLIC HEARING REMAINS OPEN AT NEXT MEETING FOR SPECIAL USE PERMIT

5. 1230 AND 1250 NEPPERHAN AVENUE (WALGREENS PARKING LOT), CASE# 210019 – HELD OVER PENDING ZBA APPROVAL

G:DeptPlanning BoardPBD AGENDASAgendas 20219 September 9, 2021