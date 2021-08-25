Yonkers Police Continue to Investigate Fatal Bronx River Shooting Incident

YONKERS, NY – August 25, 2021 — Today marks the one year anniversary of the shooting death of Yonkers resident Chazz Mitchell. The suspect Jerome Wilson is still at large and wanted by the Yonkers Police. A $5,000 REWARD still stands for information leading to his arrest.

The Yonkers Police Police issue a $5,000 Reward for information leading to the arrest of Jerome Wilson – Age 27.

Jerome Wilson, a resident of Warburton Avenue this City, is WANTED by the Yonkers Police for the intentional MURDER of Chazz Mitchell in front of 63 Oak Street on 8/25/2020. Wilson is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS – if sighted or whereabouts known, please dial 9-1-1. Wilson is believed to have ties to Yonkers, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, and Poughkeepsie.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls may remain confidential. 100% anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be sent to us directly through the Yonkers PD Tips app which can be downloaded for free to any Apple or Android device. Case #2020-113777.

SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos | Yonkers Police Headquarters | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701