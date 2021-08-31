Yonkers’ Unions Adamant They Need Not Abide by Vaccination Directive Demanded by City Hall

Yonkers City Hall Makes Request of All City Employees Employees

Mayor Spano has Jurisdiction Over Local Policy

Proof of Vaccination Required By September 7th

1. Those Who Choose NOT to Be Inoculated Must Show Proof of Weekly Negative Test Results

2. Yonkers City Hall to Set Up Local Testing Sites Throughout the City of Yonkers (CoY)

3. Weekly Testing Costs Covered by NYSHIP (New York State Health Insurance Program) for State and Local Governments. Should Assured NYSHIP Funds Not Be Forthcoming, CoY Has Allocated $312,000.

4. City Employees Who Choose NOT to Be Inoculated Will Be Permitted 1-Hour Every Week for Testing – A Total of 52 Non-Working Hours Set Aside for Testing.

5. Should Those Tested Prove to Be Infected, They Will Be Covered for 10 Days Sick Leave

6. Doctors Khalil I. Innabi, M.D., and Lawrence F. Neshiwat, M.D. Will Each Engage in On Site Testing at Specific Locations. Those Requiring- Testing May Choose Any Practitioner of Their Choice.

7. NOTES: – In general, give or take a few percentage points, it is accepted that some 50 percent of Yonkers employees have not been inoculated. There are employees today who are asymptomatic, have a low grade infection, or simply do not know they are infected.

Yonkers, known for its large number of varied and disparate union members, have informed the Yonkers Tribune that they railed when they leaned that City Hall had not advised of City Hall’s intentions prior to the issuance of their directives. The unions were insulted by City Hall’s dismissive conduct.