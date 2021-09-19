2021 Yonkers GOP Reorganization Meeting Celebrates Accomplishments & Aims for High Objectives Murphy, Sweeney, O’Rourke, and Rodriguez join the Executive Board

YONKERS, NY x. On Tuesday, September 14th, the Yonkers Republican City Committee held its bi-annual reorganization meeting, also marking the anniversary of John Larkin taking the helm of the party. The successes of Chairman Larkin’s tenure, to date, include:

• Growing the GOP’s grassroots base
• Improving their web, print, and social media presence
• Outreach to include more of Yonkers’ broad and diverse electorate
• Launching their YonkersGOP.com website

Chairman John Larkin said “I consider it an honor to have been re-elected as Chairman by the Yonkers Republican City Committee. I thank them very much, and greatly appreciate their trust and support.”

 

John Larkin, Yonkers GOP Chairman

Geri Esposito, Yonkers GOP 1st Vice Chair

“I congratulate and welcome Robert Moffitt, Geraldine Esposito, Devin O’Rourke, Luke Sweeney, Patrick Murphy, and Julius Rodriguez in

Bob Moffitt, Yonkers GOP
2nd Vice Chair

Al Villate, Yonkers GOP
Secretary

their new positions of Vice Chair, Second Vice Chair, Executive Director, Assistant Secretary, Assistant Treasurer, and Sergeant-at-Arms respectively. I also congratulate the re-election of Henry Sershen as Treasurer and Alberto Villate as Secretary.

 

Ron Matten, Yonkers GOP Assistant Secretary

Rocco DeRose, Yonkers
GOP Sergeant-at-Arms

“As we forge ahead, we must continue to build upon our hard work to further grow our grassroots, develop strong community ties, increase Republican Party registration as well as develop and support candidatures that exemplify how Republicans best serve the people of Yonkers.”

“We are committed to revitalizing our party to assure that your voice for
good, common sense representation continues to be heard. The Yonkers Republican City Committee invites and welcomes you to join us in ensuring that our government works for all the people of Yonkers.”

