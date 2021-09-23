State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Meets with King Abdullah ll of Jordan

King Abdullah ll Arrived to Attend the United Nations General Assembly’s meeting of World Leaders.

NEW YORK, NY — September 23, 2021 — “My wife Sana and I had the distinct honor of meeting King Abdullah II of Jordan on his working visit to New York on Tuesday, September 14th. The King and I spoke extensively about issues impacting Jordanian-Americans in the United States and abroad. As a pro-western ally, Jordan plays a significant role in maintaining regional stability in the Middle East, warmly accepting millions of refugees from neighboring ongoing conflicts.”

Assemblyman Sayegh presented King Abdulla ll with several Resolutions, Citations, and Proclamations that he has introduced, celebrating Jordanian and Arab American heritage here in New York State, including the joint Senate Assembly Proclamation honoring Jordan for it’s 75th year of Independence.

In addition to meeting with King Abdullah ll, I also met with Dina Kawar, Jordan’s Ambassador to the United States, Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, Mohammad Al-Zaben, Supervisor of the Royal Hashemite Court, and the Kings Chief of Staff, Dr. Jafar Hassan.

As the highest Jordanian-American elected official in New York and the country, it was an honor to meet with this acclaimed leader from my ancestral nation.

King Abdullah ll promised continued cooperation with the United States and welcomed an invitation to meet with local community representatives and City of Yonkers State, Federal and local representatives. King Abdullah pledged to look into the reopening of a Jordanian Consulate in the New York City region enabling Jordanian Americans improved access to the services a consulate office can provide to citizens and businesses.

