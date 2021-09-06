City of Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Public Hearing Notice: Miroza Tower LLC, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (IDA Office)

YONKERS, NY — September 6, 2021 — The hearing with respect to Miroza Tower LLC will be held at:

Yonkers IDA Office

Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200

Yonkers, New York 10701

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notices and livestream.

Link to Notice: Miroza Tower LLC

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Notice.pdf

 

SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez, Administrative Assistant

 # # #

Yonkers Industrial Development Agency

470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200

Yonkers, New York 10701

T: 914-509-8651;  F: 914-509-8650

www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com/>

 