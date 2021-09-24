YONKERS, NY — September 24, 2021 — I returned to my Yonkers High School yesterday, now Enrico Fermi School for pre-K to 8th grade. I, along with local county and my State colleagues, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senator Shelley Mayer, welcomed our new Lt Governor, Brian Benjamin and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) C.E.O. Doreen Harris who came to announce a $95 million dollar program to upgrade school buildings all across New York State especially in Yonkers. 500 school buildings in disadvantaged communities will receive money to improve energy efficiency and indoor air quality, more important than ever due to the COVID pandemic. This is terrific news for Yonkers Public Schools where many buildings are 100 years or older. Enrico Fermi School was built 94 years ago! So the Clean Green Schools Initiative announced yesterday is great news and is another example of how we are moving forward to improve the educational environment while combating climate change and improving school building safety for our students, staff and parents.
# # #
# # #