Community and Mental Health Services Committee Meeting Scheduled for October 5, 2021 at 5pm Via WebEx

YONKERS, NY — September 29, 2021 — Please be advised that the Community and Mental Health Services Committee Meeting has been scheduled for October 5, 2021 at 5pm and the meeting will be held via Web Ex.
Join from the meeting link … https://cityofyonkers.webex.com/cityof Yonkers/j.php?MTID=m548f3d3a486707da27ae8beee7bde225
Join by meeting number … Meeting Number (access code): 2633 114 1818
Meeting Password: welcome
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-415-655-0002,,26331141818## United States Toll
Join from a video system or application
Dial 26331141818@cityofyonkers.webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter the meeting number
.# # #
Source: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 South Broadway, Room 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701
Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914) 377-6029
