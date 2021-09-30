Community and Mental Health Services Committee Meeting Scheduled for October 5, 2021 at 5pm Via WebEx

YONKERS, NY — September 29, 2021 — Please be advised that the Community and Mental Health Services Committee Meeting has been scheduled for October 5, 2021 at 5pm and the meeting will be held via Web Ex

Community and Mental Health Services Committee Meeting Has Been Scheduled for October 5, 2021 at 5:00PM

YONKERS, NY — September 29, 2021 — Please be advised that the Community and Mental Health Services Committee Meeting has been scheduled for October 5, 2021 at 5pm and the meeting will be held via Web Ex.

Join from the meeting link … https://cityofyonkers.webex.com/cityof Yonkers/j.php?MTID=m548f3d3a486707da27ae8beee7bde225

Join by meeting number … Meeting Number (access code): 2633 114 1818

Meeting Password: welcome

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-415-655-0002,,26331141818## United States Toll

Join from a video system or application

Dial 26331141818@cityofyonkers.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter the meeting number

.# # #

Source: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 South Broadway, Room 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701

Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914) 377-6029

DOC040.pdf

Join from the meeting link … https://cityofyonkers.webex.com/cityof Yonkers/j.php?MTID=m548f3d3a486707da27ae8beee7bde225

Join by meeting number … Meeting Number (access code): 2633 114 1818

Meeting Password: welcome

# # #

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-415-655-0002,,26331141818## United States Toll

Join from a video system or application

Dial 26331141818@cityofyonkers.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter the meeting number

# # #

Source: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 South Broadway, Room 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701

Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914) 377-6029