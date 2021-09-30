COVID-19 Infection Rate in Westchester County as of Thursday, September 30, 2021

YONKERS, NY — September 30, 2021 — Click onto the hyperlink below to open the map showing all of Westchester County’s latest Covid-19 infection rates tabulations.

    1. I suffer from a bunch of medical issues: diabetics, heart disease, among a few other concerns. I wear a mask for those reasons. And, I almost forgot, old age. I do what I can to protect myself. I respect the rights of others. To wear or not is a big issue. Kindly, Hezi.

