COVID-19 Infection Rate in Westchester County as of Thursday, September 30, 2021 Tribune 10:46am • September 30, 2021 Archives, Community, Governance, Health, History, Westchester County, NY 2 Comments YONKERS, NY — September 30, 2021 — Click onto the hyperlink below to open the map showing all of Westchester County’s latest Covid-19 infection rates tabulations. COVID-19 Infection Rate in Westchester County as of Thursday, September 30, 2021 Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit TribuneCOVID-19 Infection Rate in Westchester County as of Thursday, September 30, 202109.30.2021
Hezi, what would you do if unvaccinated Nolan showed up at your door? Would yoou buy him caoffee?
I suffer from a bunch of medical issues: diabetics, heart disease, among a few other concerns. I wear a mask for those reasons. And, I almost forgot, old age. I do what I can to protect myself. I respect the rights of others. To wear or not is a big issue. Kindly, Hezi.