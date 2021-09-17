MOUNT VERNON, NY — September 17, 2021 — The Mount Vernon Tribune has learned that many car break-ins, stolen personal property, non-operative security camera, that even when functioning, did not record images that are of any value for future study by the Mount Vernon police Department. The images when taken are indecipherable and thereby of no value other than protecting the offenders’ identity.

One would expect since the robberies continue to rise in number, the least CVS could do to ameliorate the robberies somewhat and dissuade perpetrators from breaking car windows, and create a sense of fear and foreboding to customers is to step up and protect the parking lot with functioning security cameras.

One Fleetwood resident was at the West Grand Street parking lot at around 9:30pm yesterday night. She returned from shopping at the CVS to find find the passenger side window of her car smashed; her backpack and laptop stolen. She revealed that she was furious upon learning from the Mount Vernon Police Officer who responded that she suffered a circumstance that takes place at that CVS on a regular basis

“I ran into CVS on West Grand Street around 9:30pm and when I came out, my passenger side window was broken. The person who did it stole my backpack with my laptop!” She exclaimed, “I’m furious!” The Police Officer advised her she was approximately the 10th person to suffer such an outcome with which he was familiar.

Even though she was “parked pretty close to the entrance; so I thought the camera would pick up the incident but, “of course not!” The Police Officer also told her “the cameras on CVS’s building don’t work. They are extremely blurry and they can’t see anything. “Like WTF!?!” she exclaimed.

She went on to say, “what shocked me the most was the parking lot was packed when I pulled in. There were only about 2-4 parking spots. So this person is extremely brave and a professional.”

Another person who learned of these circumstances exclaimed, “OMG, this is horrible!!!

There are too few options regarding this occurrence. Yes, the person who was burgled should have taken her backpack which housed her laptop.

CVS could have some time ago upgraded their camera surveillance equipment so that video would be of help in commandeering the culprit(s) rather that giving customers a false sense of security by having cameras that evidently do not function as they must.