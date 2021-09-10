Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., NYS Assemblyman (Yonkers-AD 90, and Hezi Aris, / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

YONKERS, NY — September 11, 2021 — Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., New York State Assemblyman representing Assembly District 90-Yonkers speaks to a panoply of issues comprised of hyperlocal, that is, the destruction and aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Governor Hochul’s in person response to Yonkers upon her arrival to Westchester County, the designation and swearing-in of New York State Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin, as well as the departure of American and allied forces from Afghanistan, and the indelible horror affixed in the minds and remembrance of all who died and survived the attack on the planned demolition of the twin World Trade Center and the resultant deaths and carnage, its destruction and the memories of all who perished the day America was attacked, remembered as 9/11. Tune in from 10-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune publisher / editor follows with the latest international news and events with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon.