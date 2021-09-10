Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., NYS Assemblyman (Yonkers-AD 90), Richard Thomas, Former Mayor of Mount Vernon, NY and Hezi Aris, / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11992686

The subject matter is noted herein.

YONKERS, NY — September 11, 2021 — Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., New York State Assemblyman representing Assembly District 90-Yonkers speaks to a panoply of issues comprised of hyperlocal, that is, the destruction and aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Governor Hochul’s in person response to Yonkers upon her arrival to Westchester County, the designation and swearing-in of New York State Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin, as well as the departure of American and allied forces from Afghanistan, and the indelible horror affixed in the minds and remembrance of all who died and survived the attack on the planned demolition of the twin World Trade Center and the resultant deaths and carnage, its destruction and the memories of all who perished the day America was attacked, remembered as 9/11. Tune in from 10-11am.

Richard Thomas, former Mount Vernon Mayor follows speaking to issues specific to the City of Mount Vernon, NY. We tackle and immerse in the adversarial ingredient of those who claim to represent the public interest yet shy away from committing to resolution as if intentioned only to undermine those particularly at the helm of government as witnessed by former Mayor Richard Thomas and present Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard. The issue of undermining political foes, and the process and demeanor to undermine the “other” became evident when the Oak Street Fire Station 4 Serving Fleetwood was closed and the Mount Vernon City Council abrogated their responsibility to the city, the neighborhood the fire station served, refused to fund a replacement location, and undermined the Mount Vernon fire Department by their conduct and all Mount Vernonites. They showed their lack of interest and ineffectiveness at the most grave circumstance. We attempt to decipher why these sort of circumstances happen over and over again.

of a lack of We attempt to decipher the intent of those who seek elected office, yet who recoil from committing to serve the public interest under their watch. Will the standard that has beset Mount Vernon these many years change with the Mount Vernon Forward candidates who have each been elected? And, can the electorate ever decipher who is or is not true to the words candidates too often espouse yet do not deliver on their word as they relinquish their responsibility without even a guilty pang to their conduct. At issue is whether governance is for the people or not. From 11am-12Noon

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune publisher / editor is your host. From 11am-12Noon.