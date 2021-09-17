Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., NYS Assemblyman (Yonkers-AD 90), Robert Cacace, Yonkers Commissioner of Information Technology, Richard Thomas, Former Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11998897 

 The subject matter is noted herein.

YONKERS, NY — September 17, 2021 —  Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., New York State Assemblyman representing Assembly District 90-Yonkers speaks to a panoply of issues comprised of hyperlocal, that is, the devastation and its result of newly created job opportunities as a  result of aftermath of Hurricane Ida. we discuss the meeting at which His Excellency King Abdullah of Jordan met with NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh. Tune in from 10-11am.

Robert W. Cacace, Jr., Yonkers Commissioner of Information Technology for the City of Yonkers attends the broadcast from 11-11:30am

Former Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas attends the broadcast from 11:30am-12Noon

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune  Publisher / Editor is your host today.

