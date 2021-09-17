Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., NYS Assemblyman (Yonkers-AD 90), Robert Cacace, Yonkers Commissioner of Information Technology, Richard Thomas, Former Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic
YONKERS, NY — September 17, 2021 — Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., New York State Assemblyman representing Assembly District 90-Yonkers speaks to a panoply of issues comprised of hyperlocal, that is, the devastation and its result of newly created job opportunities as a result of aftermath of Hurricane Ida. we discuss the meeting at which His Excellency King Abdullah of Jordan met with NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh. Tune in from 10-11am.
Robert W. Cacace, Jr., Yonkers Commissioner of Information Technology for the City of Yonkers attends the broadcast from 11-11:30am
Former Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas attends the broadcast from 11:30am-12Noon
Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor is your host today.