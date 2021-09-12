EXCLUSIVE: Computer Hackers Breach Yonkers Information Technology Center By Hezi Aris

The Attempt Was to Dishevel Many Modules But They Were Successfully Defended


Revised on Sunday, September 12, 2021 a 2:46pm


Hackers Demand Ransom from Buffalo, Syracuse and Yonkers for Computer Database Breach

Buffalo Demanded to Pay $3.5 Million … Paid 8 Weeks Ago

Rochester Demanded to Pay $4 Million … Paid 4 Weeks Ago

Yonkers Demanded to Pay $10 Million … No Payment Made … Proven to Be Unnecessary

YONKERS, NY — September 12, 2021 — A Yonkers individual with proven knowledge thankfully advised the Yonkers Tribune two days ago that the City of Yonkers had suffered a computer incursion by hackers who demanded ransom to the tune of $10 million to resuscitate the disparate modules that overlay the different departments of the city.

The issue was corroborated from a multiplicity of departments when computer systems were immobilized and/or frozen.

The saving grace is that the system’s various modules are in the process of being resurrected but there has been no way for the Yonkers Tribune to ascertain when all the modules will be up and functioning.

The takeaway is quite simple. The City of Yonkers must allocate funding for a state of the art computer system that can contend with future attempts to undermine the capacity of the City of Yonkers to function.

Robert W. Cacace, Jr., Commissioner of Information Technology for the City of Yonkers

The Yonkers Tribune has been made aware of the circumstances that undermined computer systems in Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers to some extent or another despite there having been not one report from any of these cities, except for the Yonkers Tribune’s telling.  

It must be noted and celebrated that Bob Cacace’s oversight as Commissioner of Information Technology for the City of Yonkers and his department’s oversight of this potentially calamitous occurrence has been thwarted.

Yonkers Tribune has learned that the process of resuscitating Yonkers department to functioning capacity is undergoing. How the process will take is unknown.

 

