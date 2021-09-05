Will we be able to get reimbursement for losses due to flood damage?

Many people have significant losses: Cars that don’t work, boilers that are broken, and substantial property losses.

Will we be able to get reimbursed?

Many people don’t have flood insurance while s9me insurance companies have denied claims presented to them.

GREENBURGH, NY — September 4, 2021 —. So far, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hasn’t provided much information. Will there be partial/full reimbursement? What forms should people complete? … photos, receipts needed

Some residents have asked –will FEMA reimburse residents and businesses for lost property due to the flood (boilers, vehicles that were damaged, and/or other property that had to be thrown out). As soon as FEMA confirms that residents and businesses are eligible for reimbursement we will immediately post information on the Town of Greenburgh website. In the meantime, take photos of the damages. Keep records and receipts. Yesterday, I asked Senator Gillibrand’s regional office if FEMA will make grants available to residents and they said, “Yes”, but they don’t have info as of yet on the details. I will also invite FEMA to a community meeting to discuss how people can get reimbursed once details are finalized. We will do everything possible to make the process as easy as possible for residents.

It’s frustrating… many people don’t have adequate insurance to cover their flood related losses owhich are substantial. I hope that FEMA finalizes details re: reimbursements soon and that those who have suffered can get the help needed.

