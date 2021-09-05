Following Visits to Communities Impacted by Hurricane IDA Flooding, Governor Hochul Signed Requests for Expedited Major Disaster Declaration

Request Seeks Federal Financial Relief for Local Governments and New Yorkers—Once Approved, Declaration Would Deliver Individual and Public Assistance to New Yorkers Recovering from Damage of Hurricane Ida

New Yorkers Who Have Been Displaced, Including Uninsured Families, Would be Eligible for Funds for Housing Assistance, As Well As Crisis Counseling, Unemployment Assistance, Home Repairs, and Legal Services

Governor Hochul Launches New Online Resource Hub at ny.gov/ida Where New Yorkers Can Seek Additional Information on Available Assistance Programs and on Accessing Shelter and Food

Governor Hochul Directs $378 Million in Previously-awarded Hazard Mitigation FEMA Funds Toward Bolstering New York State’s Infrastructure Against Extreme Weather

Department of Financial Services Sites Located in Yonkers, Mamaroneck, and all Five New York City Boroughs, Including in East Elmhurst, to Assist New Yorkers Filing Insurance Claims

Photos from the Governor’s Visits to Impacted Communities in East Elmhurst are Available Here and Here, in Inwood Here, in Mamaroneck Here, in Yonkers Here, and on Staten Island Here

ALBANY, NY — September 5, 2922 — DFS is currently exploring to identify opportunities to expand the presence of its teams and resources in impacted locations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

DHSES continues to coordinate with our partner agencies at the local, state and federal level in response efforts. The State Emergency Operations Center is active and remains engaged with state agencies involved in clean-up missions. DHSES teams are on the ground supporting these efforts and will continue to provide additional resources to local governments and county emergency managers throughout the process.



Department of Environmental Conservation

Using drones and other technology, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management experts, Spill Responders, and additional personnel continue to assess storm impacts in Ida’s wake, including potential damage to wastewater infrastructure, petroleum spills, and the integrity of dams and levees.

DEC reminds New Yorkers that if floodwaters are impacted by petroleum, chemicals, or other hazardous materials, please call DEC’s Spill hotline (1-800-457-7362) https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/87175.html.

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities have approximately 6,000 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across the State. DPS staff continues to track the utilities’ work throughout the storm restoration and will ensure utilities shift the appropriate staffing to the regions impacted the most. Storm restoration focus is concentrated on the downstate regions that were most severely impacted by the storm.



Department of Transportation

The Department of Transportation has over 3,150 workers helping to safely reopen impacted roadways and ensure roads remain safe for all users.

New York State Police



The New York State Police has instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and closely monitor conditions for any problems. Additional personnel will be deployed to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles, are in-service.

