Governor Hochul Directs State Agencies to Prepare Emergency Response Assets as Thunderstormsand Heavy Rain Will Threaten Parts of the State Through Friday

Parts of Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson, Capital District, New York City, and Long Island Could Receive Up to 3 Inches of Rain Through Friday Morning

Some Storms Could Contain Damaging Winds, Causing Downed Trees and Power Lines

ALBANY, NY — September 23, 2021 — Governor Kathy Hochul today directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as a slow-moving cold front is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of the State beginning today and continuing through Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts of up to 3 inches with locally higher amounts and some embedded thunderstorms are possible for counties in the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson, and Capital District, as well as New York City and Long Island. Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low-lying areas, and some storms may contain damaging winds, which could cause downed trees and power lines. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to pay attention to updated weather forecasts and follow any local emergency orders that may be issued..

Turn off or disconnect major appliances and other equipment, e.g., computers, in case of a momentary power surge that can damage these devices. Keep one light turned on so you know when power returns. Consider using surge protectors wherever you use electronic equipment.

Call your utility provider to notify them of the outage and listen to local broadcasts for official information. For a list of utilities, visit the State Department of Public Service.

Check to see if your neighbors have power. Check on people with access or functional needs.

Use only flashlights for emergency lighting – candles pose the risk of fire.

Keep refrigerators and freezer doors closed – most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for approximately four (4) hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Do not use a charcoal grill indoors and do not use a gas stove for heat – they could give off harmful levels of carbon monoxide.

In cold weather, stay warm by dressing in layers and minimizing time spent outdoors. Be aware of cold stress symptoms (i.e., hypothermia) and seek proper medical attention if symptoms appear.

If you are in a tall building, take the stairs and move to the lowest level of the building. If trapped in an elevator, wait for assistance. Do not attempt to force the doors open. Remain patient – there is plenty of air and the interior of the elevator is designed for passenger safety.

Remember to provide fresh, cool water for your pets.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic signals will stop working during an outage, creating traffic congestion and dangerous driving conditions. If you must drive during a blackout, remember to obey the 4-way stop rule at intersections with non-functioning traffic signals.

Remember that equipment such as automated teller machines (ATMs) and elevators may not be working.

For more safety tips, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips web page at www.dhses.ny.gov/oem/safety-info/index.cfm.

###

Additional news available at www.governor.ny.gov

###

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office