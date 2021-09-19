Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation for Special Election for Open Senate and Assembly Seats to Be Held on Election Day

Special Election to Fill Vacancies in 86th Assembly District and 30th Senate District

Proclamation Available Here

ALBANY, NY — September 18, 2021 — Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring that a special election to fill vacancies in the 86th Assembly District and the 30th Senate District will be held on Election Day, November 2nd. The special election will fill vacancies created by the resignation of Victor M. Pichardo in the Assembly and the resignation of Brian A. Benjamin in the Senate, who is now serving as Lieutenant Governor for the State of New York.

“We know that special elections have historically had lower levels of voter participation and higher associated costs,” Governor Hochul said. “To fill the vacancies in the Senate and Assembly, we are aligning the special elections for those seats with Election Day in November. This will not only encourage more voters to get out to the polls and increase voter turnout, it will save thousands of taxpayer dollars.”

###

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office