John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, September 6, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein:

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — September 6, 2021 — We open the broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor over a panoply of issues/concerns:

Governor Kathleen Hochul signed into law a new moratorium on COVID-related residential and commercial evictions for New York State will remain in place which and in effect until January 15, 2022. We learn of the ramification to residents and landlords noting that the law establishes a new $250 million Supplemental Emergency Rental Assistance program to serve additional households and an additional$125 million will be made available for assistance to landlords whose tenants refuse to participate or have vacated the residence with arrears. Speaking at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, the Governor announced she will be working with localities, the state health department and the Public Health and Health Planning Council in the days ahead to put in place mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated public and charter school employees, and to establish a vaccination requirement for all staff at state-regulated facilities and congregate settings. She also announced $65 million will be available to local health departments across the state to support the quick and reliable distribution of the vaccines. This war is not over and the Delta variant is a serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated. White Plains Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ricca shared the upcoming school year protocols, testing, vaccination policies, the anticipated success of the schools reopening, and how he anticipates the 2021-2021 school year will open. From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit follows thereafter …

President Biden on Friday signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and other agencies to review and release certain documents related to the FBI’s investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. POTUS touted the move as the fulfillment of a campaign promise. President Biden’s directive instructs the Justice Department and other federal agencies to begin a review of documents and requires the attorney general to release declassified information over the next six months. At issue is why has the information been mothballed for so many years? How will America and the world react to the findings/conclusions emotionally and cerebrally? Does America’s departure from Afghanistan augur a future focused on domestic concerns, and less an engagement on the world stage? With many factors at play … the COVID-19 pandemic, economic development, unemployment concerns, defining future environmental conduct vis-a-vis climate change, and the continuing impact of the aging of America. Texas’s abortion law went into effect Wednesday. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency request to block the law which effectively bans almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually at six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation also allows private citizens to sue people who aid or perform abortions. On Thursday, Actress Bette Midler called upon women to refuse to have sex to protest Texas’s recently enacted abortion law and suggested that Congress should guarantee abortion rights for women.“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress.” From 10:30-11am.

Ron Matten, endorsed Republican candidate vying to serve as Yonkers next City Council President discusses the upper most concern confronting the voter and his experienced knowledge regarding government and governance. From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor shares the most recent Hezitorial that speaks to Governor Hochul’s capacity to infuse government with a demeanor that has already been proven concerned, proficient and accomplished in contending with and attending one issue after another. From 11:30am-12Noon.