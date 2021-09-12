John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, September 13, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/11992687

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein:

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — September 6, 2021 — We open the broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor over a panoply of issues/concerns:

300 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, September 9th, the highest number of new infections since April 15th. Since the infection rate has eclipsed 3% in one day, can one infer that the tabulations are a fluke or a trend? Further still, the 2021 third wave cases exceed the 2030 second wave pace. What does the third wave suggest is the most prudent conduct? Can the nation be expect to heed President Biden’s plea for people to become vaccinated? Is the stalemate among Americans political or medical? Westchester County Executive George Latimer and county Board Chairman Ben Boykin revealed destructive forces and aftermath of Hurricane Ida’s wrath upon its destruction to infrastructure such as homes and shelters, the loss of perishables and medicines, the closure of roads, mudslides invading homes, and too many suffering loss of loved ones. Has the tragedy that has beset the state elevated the Hochul-Benjamin candidacy to insurmountable heights? The swearing in of Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin to office? The Yonkers Tribune has heard that NYS Attorney General Leticia James will within 30 days announce her candidacy for NYS Governor? From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will come before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations this Tuesday. While Republicans see the hearings as their first chance to directly confront a top-ranking Biden official about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan Democrats see it as a moment in which they must reject GOP efforts to blame President Biden for 20 years of bipartisan mistakes. What is the logical outcome of this grilling session? Axios report in a scoop that Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is warning that he could vote against the $3.5 trillion budget package, if more money isn’t added for housing assistance to close the racial wealth gap in the current House version of the bill. Warner’s threat is another indication that the proposal will face a variety of obstacles before the House and Senate can agree to a top line number, how that money is spent on specific programs — and how to pay for it all. The Senate has confirmed just two of President Biden’s ambassadorial nominations, far behind the 56 confirmed envoys President Obama had at this stage, Axios reports from data compiled by the Partnership for Public Service. Further, just one in four other national security positions at the Pentagon and Departments of Justice and State are filled compared with 57% of positions filled at the time of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. It seems Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has been preventing most ambassadors from moving to the floor for a vote. “Twenty years later, we only have 26% of key national security positions confirmed by the Senate,” said Partnership for Public Service CEO and President Max Stier. Has the “broken Senate confirmation process made our country less safe then, and it makes us even less so now! Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Sunday said that “many factors” will play into the timing of his retirement, suggesting that the chances of a Republican president appointing his successor is among them. Breyer said, “I see the point, and probably in the background, there could be something there. There are many considerations,” when asked if it was a factor in an interview with “Fox News Sunday. From 10:30-11am.

Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican candidate speaks about his successful fundraiser this past weekend. In such an intimate setting we ask if he can share the issues that were uppermost in his supporters” minds. From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor speaks to the attempted encroachment and ransomware demand effort that was foiled in the City of Yonkers though unsuccessfully by the Cities of Buffalo and Rochester. From 11:30am-12Noon.