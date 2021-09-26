John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter, Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, Tim Hodges, Yonkers City Council 6th District Democrat Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on the Westchester On the Level Podcast – Monday, September 27, 2021 Podcast – From From 9:55am-12:10pm

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — September 27, 2021 — We open today’s podcast with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey from: 9:55-10:25am

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit from 10:30-11am

Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican candidate speaks to the changing Republican Party hierarchy, its demeanor, and its expected impact on the November 2021 Election. From 11:05-11:30am.

Tim Hodges, Yonkers City Council District Democrat candidate speaks to the concerns constituents in District 6 are passionate. From 11:35am-12:05pm

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.

