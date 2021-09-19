Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on the Westchester On the Level Podcast – Monday, September 20, 2021 Podcast

Inaugural Podcast of Westchester On the Level

We open today's inaugural podcast with broadcast with Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit.

General Milley calling on the Chinese to alert them to the fact that the U.S. would not attack them. The U.S. drone strike that killed 7 children in Afghanistan after the admiral said it was a “righteous” strike. 3. The Federal Drug Administration voting against booster shots for everyone 65 years of age and over, as well as the immuno-compromised getting the booster shot. 4. Axios Reporter Oriana Gonzalez informed readers that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had during a rare public remark last Thursday at the University of Notre Dame, warned against politicizing the Supreme Court. He said the court could be the “most dangerous” branch

Thomas, 73, also criticized some of his colleagues, without naming names, for veering into the role of politicians, saying that “[w]hen we begin to venture into the legislative or executive branch lanes, those of us, particularly in the federal judiciary with lifetime appointments, are asking for trouble.”

“The court was thought to be the least dangerous branch and we may have become the most dangerous,” he added.

What he’s saying: “It is not about winning or losing at the court, it is about the entire country and the idea of this country,” Thomas said.

“I think we should be careful destroying our institutions because they don’t give us what we want, when we want it.”

Thomas is the latest justice to talk publicly about the Supreme Court before its new term.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative appointed by former President Trump, said earlier this week that the court “is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks” and that “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.”

Justice Stephen Breyer, who has been promoting a book, warned against expanding the court, saying Democrats “better be pretty careful about it because two can play at that game.”

5. Dr. Alan Braids, a Texas doctor, disclosed in an op-ed in the Washington Post Saturday that he has performed an abortion in violation of the state’s restrictive new abortion law, which effectively bans the procedure after six weeks.

Alan Braid’s op-ed is a direct disclosure that will very likely result in legal action, thereby setting it up as a potential test case for how the abortion ban will be litigated, noted the New York Times.

6. Axios Reporter Hans Nichols in a scoop informed readers that Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke plans a Texas comeback in the governor’s race of 2022 with an announcement later this year. David Wysong, O’Rourke’s former House chief of staff and a longtime adviser has said no final decision has been made.

O’Rourke’s entry would give Democrats a high-profile candidate with a national fundraising network to challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott — and give O’Rourke, a former three-term congressman from El Paso and 2020 presidential candidate and voting rights activist, a path to a political comeback. Are there issues that ma6 undermine his capacity?

Immigration is surging at the southern border.

Democrats at the national level are bracing for a brutal midterm election and potentially losing the House of Representatives in 2022.

A new poll for the Dallas Morning News shows that O’Rourke has narrowed the gap with Abbott in a hypothetical matchup, down, 37%-42%. In July, O’Rourke faced a 12-point deficit, 33%-45%.

Over the summer, Abbot has seen his approval rating sink to 41%, with 50% disapproving, in a separate poll.

In addition to deep cultural differences on how to respond to COVID-19, many of the contentious issues dividing the country seem to be bigger in Texas, with raging debates on abortion rights and border security flaring across the state.

Abbott championed a law, which the Supreme Court declined to strike down, to criminalize abortions six weeks after conception, enraging progressive activists and potentially suburban women.

He has also stoked cultural divides on COVID-19 and used executive action to try and prevent local jurisdictions from imposing mandates for masks or vaccines.

Democrats insist that 2020 could be the year that Texas might turn blue and vote for its first Democrat for president since 1976. In 2018, O’Rourke lost to Sen. Ted Cruz, 51% to 48%, by a margin of some 215,000 votes. From 10-10:30am.

Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican candidate speaks about his most recent successful fundraiser, the emboldened Yonkers Republican hierarchy of which he is part, among other salient concerns.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Westchester On the Level Podcaster speaks to hyper-local, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.