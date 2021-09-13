“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” open the broadcast “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Yonkers City Council President Democrat Candidate , and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – 10am-12Noon.

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN NUMBER is 347-205-9201

The broadcast is heard via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11998894 

The. U.S. Constitution

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY —September 14, 2021 — “The Constitution Today  broadcast hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, Constitutional and Criminal Law, and Brendan Beery, Constitutional Law, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

Professor Brendan T. Beery has appeared on scores of television and radio interviews and has been quoted in international, national, and local media outlets, including Salon.com, The Hill, Law360, The Washington Examiner, U.S. News & World Report, Talking Points Memo, and the Westchester On the Level radio broadcast “The Constitution”. His op-ed pieces have appeared in the Detroit Free Press, the Lansing State Journal, and Attorney at Law Magazine,

Legal Analyst, Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Professor, former Miami-Dade County Judge Jeffrey Swartz, and Criminal Law Professor Jeffrey D. Swartz.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a gasp as we delight in their introductory segment when they “Tell Us What They Really Think” followed by the impact the Constitution has on our present day. From 10-11am

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” Listen from 10-11am.

Bronxville Tribune / Yonkers Tribune / Mount Vernon Tribune / Westchester Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large and WHYT Radio’s Westchester On the Level Host Hezi Aris.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor follows thereafter presenting the latest news and concerns on the hyperlocal market and the international stage with commensurate analysis. Listen from 11-11:30am.

Yonkers Board of Education Trustee Lakisha Collins-Bellamy declares candidacy for Yonkers City Council President.

Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Yonkers City Council President Democrat candidate speaks to her candidacy. From 11:30am-12Noon.

