U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Opens Busines Recovery Center in White Plains for Businesses Affected by Remnants of Hurricane Ida





ATLANTA, GA — September 23, 2021 — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Tuesday, September 21st, the opening of a Business Recovery Center (BRC) at the New York Power Authority building in White Plains, New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. to provide one-on-one assistance to businesses and residents in submitting a disaster loan application for the remnants of Hurricane Ida that took place on September 1-3, 2021.

Businesses, homeowners, renters and private nonprofit organizations in the New York counties of Bronx, Kings, Nassau, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk and Westchester are eligible to apply for physical disaster loans and for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: New York, Orange, Putnam and Rockland in New York; Fairfield in Connecticut; and Bergen in New Jersey.

The Business Recovery Center’s (BRC) address and operating hours are as indicated noted below:

SBA Business Recovery Center Westchester County New York Power Authority Building 123 Main Street White Plains, NY 10601 Opens: Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. Normal Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. until further notice Closed: Saturday and Sunday

Customer Service Representatives will be available at the BRC to answer questions about the disaster loan program and assist business owners, homeowners and renters in completing their applications. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the BRC are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a sump pump, elevation, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 2.855 percent for businesses, 2percent for nonprofit organizations and 1.563 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/, and should apply under SBA declaration # 17147, not for the COVID-19 incident.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 4, 2021 . The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 6, 2022 .

