Visit the Greenburgh Public Library’s New Art Exhibit by Gina Lombardi Bratter on display Sep 7 through Oct 14, 2021

GREENBURGH, NY — September 3, 2021 — Gina Lombardi Bratter has been creating art since she was a little girl. She has worked in many different mediums and gained international acclaim and considerable success as the artist who westernized and modernized the ancient Indonesian art form of Batik.

Currently, Ms. Lombardi Bratter is enjoying a personal renaissance. This surge of new creativity is dynamically inspired by her New York lifestyle, along with frequent trips to her native Italy and her travels throughout the United States and abroad. Her art is a masterful fusion of emotion and intellect reflecting her search for meaning and identity. She has often said that, “my art has always rescued and saved me; it has never let me down.” Ms. Lombardi Bratter attended Hunter College, Parsons School of Design, The College of New Rochelle and received a Masters from Long Island University.



Gina’s inspiration comes from the world as she views it in all its splendor and beauty; color, texture, shadows, light, form and balance. Ms. Lombardi states, “I see each piece as visual poetry, a form of meditation that gives me a sense of peace and serenity. It becomes a way to create my own world full of beauty and tranquility. My work is my daily oxygen, without it I cannot fully live life. I will never take for granted the joy and fulfillment that my love for the creative process has gifted me. As long as there is life, there will always be a journey to an unexplored place. The adventure for me is the process. It is continuous, without a beginning or end. At times the journey takes me where I did not intend to go; it is those times that I find the most exciting and often very rewarding. Enjoy the journey. Everything in life does not have to be a finished masterpiece.”

Greenburgh Public Library 300 Tarrytown Road, Elmsford, NY 10523. Tel: 914-721-8200. www.greenburghlibrary.org