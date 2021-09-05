President Herzog and King Abdullah discussed deep strategic issues, at both the bilateral and regional level

AMMAN, JORDAN — September 4, 2021 —President Isaac Herzog secretly met the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, last week at the King’s palace, the president’s media spokesperson announced Saturday evening.

Described by Herzog as a “warm meeting,’ it was held at the King’s invitation. Herzog and Abdullah discussed deep strategic issues, at both the bilateral and regional levels.

“Jordan is a very important country. I have immense respect for King Abdullah, a great leader and a highly significant regional actor, who has recently met extremely important leaders, including President Biden, President Putin, President al-Sisi, and Mahmoud Abbas,” Herzog stated.

“In our meeting, among the things we discussed were the core issues in the dialogue between our states, including an agreement to import agricultural produce during the shmita (Jewish agricultural sabbatical) year, energy issues, sustainability, and solutions to the climate crisis that we can advance together.”

“There is a sense in the region of a desire to make progress, a desire to speak,” Herzog continued.

“We are currently marking one year since the signing of the Abraham Accords. These accords created an important regional infrastructure. They are highly important agreements, which are transforming our region and the dialogue within it. I was happy to inaugurate the United Arab Emirates’ embassy in Tel Aviv at the start of my term, and I intend to speak with and meet other heads of state in the region.”

“I speak with many leaders from all around the world, almost every day, in full coordination with the Government of Israel. I think that it is very important for the State of Israel’s strategic and diplomatic interests to engage everyone in dialogue,” he concluded.