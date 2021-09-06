BEDFORD HILLS, NY — September 6, 2021 — Welcome to “News & Notes,” where we look at the happenings here in Westchester County…

As we head into the Fall and then the Winter season, the big question at our house, is do I buy my wonderful wife a new lawn rake or snow shovel, once I make that big decision, and am allowed back into the house, I will finish up this week’s “In the doghouse” edition of “News & Notes.”

The fabulous ladies of the Women’s Civic Club of Katonah have been hard at work readying the Thrift Shop to re-open on Thursday, September 2. The racks have been filled with fall fashions and the shelves have been restocked with treasures to perk up your living space. The Shop, located next to the Katonah Fire House, is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Take me out to the ball game…the Hudson Valley Renegades and the Alzheimer’s Association are partnering to educate the Hudson Valley community about Alzheimer’s disease during an “Alzheimer’s Awareness Evening” event to be held during the September 10 game, as the Renegades host the Brooklyn Cyclones at 7 p.m. at Dutchess Stadium. Support the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter while catching the fun at Dutchess Stadium for the Renegades inaugural season as the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The Alzheimer’s Association will have a table at the game with staff on hand to talk about the organization’s programs, services and fundraisers.

The fun folks at the Katonah Library are hosting Ya Karaoke Party on September 10 and 24 at 4 p.m. in their judgment-free Meeting Room, middle school and high school students only please. That’s probably a good idea so no one has to hear my off-key singing, or as my wife says, I can’t carry a note in a basket…

The Average White Band is coming to the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on September 24 at 8 p. m. Regarded as one of the top Soul, R&B, and Jazz-Funk groups, first known for the timeless instrumental hit “Pick Up the Pieces,” the Average White Band has distinguished itself thanks to its diverse songwriting and unique approach to rhythm & blues.

It’s time to lace up your sneakers for the 20th annual KVIS 5K Race set to go again this fall on Saturday September 18, join the Katonah Village Improvement Society for this fun race!

It’s History Tidbits time at John Jay Homestead…join them out on the grounds of the historic site for tidbits about our history. On the first and third week of each month at 11 a.m., May through October, they will explore a different area of the Homestead, reservations are suggested and it’s free admission.

Our weekly sports radio show “The Clubhouse” returns to the air on September 22, on WGCH AM1490, 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, we will broadcast live from a new venue this season, O’Connor’s Public House in Mount Kisco.

Speaking of sports, ready, set, go…the fall sports season is now fully underway, so head out and cheer on all our local sports teams…

As school is starting this month, we want to wish all the teachers, administrators and school personnel good luck and especially our area children as they continue to learn in these tough times…