Westchester on the Level Podcast With NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh and Former Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas Slated for Friday, September 24, 2021

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — September 24, 2021 — The Podcast scheduled for Friday, September 24th begins at 10am with NYS Assemblyman Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq. We speak to him about his recent meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the United Nations. Inquire if there is a changed demeanor under Governor Hochul’s leadership, as well as other concerns that specifically impact Assembly District 90. From 10-11am

Richard Thomas, former Mount Vernon Mayor speaks to the recent findings regarding reputed gang member David Hardy who apologized to 13 year-year old Shamoya McKenzie’s family before he was sentenced to 31 years in prison for gunning down the high school basketball star. More issues to be discussed as well. 11am-12Noon.