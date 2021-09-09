BROOKLYN, NY; SAN DIEGO, CA; and YONKERS, NY — September 8, 2021 — Fireman Ralph Sanchez, a resident of Yonkers, New York, joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Sanchez serves as a machinist’s mate aboard USS Tripoli.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to travel, be a part of something a lot bigger than myself and to make a difference,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez grew up in Brooklyn and is a 2016 Yonkers Montessori Academy graduate. Today, Sanchez uses the same skills and values learned in Brooklyn and Yonkers to succeed in the military.

“Organization, cleanliness and routines like simple tasks have helped me mold to the military lifestyle,” said Sanchez.

These lessons continue to help Sanchez while serving in the Navy.

USS Tripoli incorporates key components to provide the fleet with a more aviation-centric platform. The design features an enlarged hangar deck, aviation maintenance facilities realignment and expansion, a significant increase in available stowage for parts and support equipment, and increased aviation fuel capacity.

“The Sailors aboard this ship have been given an enormous task–get this ship ready,” said Capt. John Kiefaber, Tripoli’s executive officer. “They brought this ship to life in the midst of a pandemic and continued to operate it safely and effectively, rising to every occasion. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Serving in the Navy means Sanchez is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national security because we are consonantly watching and making sure that everyone is doing what they are supposed to,” said Sanchez.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Sanchez and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m a plank owner of USS Tripoli, which means I was a part of the commissioning crew,” said Sanchez. “We were the first crew to get the ship on the water. It feels good to know that my hard work of getting the ship ready helped contribute to the ship’s success.”

As Sanchez and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Being in the Navy means that I can keep my family safe and secure,” added Sanchez. “It also has helped me grow as a person. Every moment in the Navy adds to my success in life and in the future.”

Source: Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach, Media Outreach Department