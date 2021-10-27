BEDFORD HILLS, NY — October 27, 2021 — Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. Universally regarded as one of Rock and Roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers. His distinctive voice and live performances are the stuff of legend. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone is returning to the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on Friday, November 5 at 8pm.

I had the chance to sit down with Peter to discuss his career, current tour and his return to Peekskill…

You are performing here on your birthday, happy early birthday!

“Thank you, I’m not going to tell you how many years, as I am going in reverse…”

How are you and your family getting through Covid 19?

“We were all very fortunate, to avoid Covid, we were scared and for a while, I was actually becoming a ‘Hermit’.”

What is it like performing to live audiences again?

“Really, really good fun, I think we got better because we weren’t on the road so much and when we came back, we wanted to be twice as good as before. People are now more relaxed and can go out and have some great fun.”

At the age of fifteen, Peter achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits include: “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “There’s A Kind of Hush,” and “No Milk Today.” Herman’s Hermits have sold over fifty-two million recordings, in all, fourteen singles and seven albums went gold.

Peter, what makes you still want to tour and perform?

“It’s what I do, I’m in a band, I have slipped way for Broadway, TV and movies, but my real job is singing my songs and I enjoy that, and many have been able to stand the test of time.”

“When we do a show, we try to make the songs sound like the records.”

Back in the day, did you know your fellow British Invasion bands. were you friends?

“Well you know England is a small country, everyone knew each other, we had a thing called comrade amongst musicians in those days…we weren’t competitors, everybody was unique and different, the Hollies weren’t like the Stones, the Stones weren’t like the Beatles and the Beatles weren’t like The Who, we were all different.

You’re a busy guy, tell us about your Sirius 60’s on 6 show “Something Good with Peter Noone,” how did you get that gig?

“I was performing at a private party for the folks at Sirius, one day, just me and my guitar and the folks thought I would be a good host for a show on Saturdays. People liked listening to me tell fun stories about the time period and it all seems to work.”

Of all your huge hits, which one is your favorite?

“I’m into something good” and on some other days it’s “There’s a Kind of Hush All Over the World.”

“I’m happy to be coming to Peekskill, I have been there before, great fans there, the concert should be a lot of fun!”

For more information or to get tickets go to paramounthudsonvalley.com.

