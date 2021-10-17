ArtsWestchester to Hold Gala Fundraising Event to ReStart the Arts & Honor Westchester and Rockland Delegations of the NYS Legislature

ArtsWestchester’s Restart the Arts Gala will be held at the new Opus Westchester (formerly The Ritz-Carlton)

WHITE PLAINS, NY — October 17, 2021 — ArtsWestchester will present its top annual award to the Westchester and Rockland Delegations of the New York State Legislature for their vital support of the arts at an in-person gala on November 20.

The pandemic has devastated arts sectors throughout the world. Nationally, financial losses to nonprofit arts and culture organizations are estimated at $17.8 billion, according to Americans for the Arts. In Westchester, arts venues are just reopening after being shuttered for more than 18 months.

“Right now is a critical time for arts groups and cultural venues. They require enormous—and costly—efforts to reopen safely and relaunch their stalled programming,” said ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam. “Our State Legislators have recognized the need in the cultural sector and designated one million dollars for grants to Westchester and Rockland arts groups. I’m profoundly grateful to our state legislators for understanding the urgent need for these ReStart the Arts recovery grants.”

Yaniv Blumenfeld of Glacier Global Partners and owner of The Opus Westchester is this year’s Gala Dinner Chair and host of the in-person event.

“On behalf of ArtsWestchester’s Board of Directors, I am honored to be presenting our State Legislators with the Gala’s top award for their ongoing commitment to the cultural community and their critical COVID recovery funding to help ReStart the Arts in Westchester and Rockland Counties,” said Blumenfeld.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “The Westchester arts community has been hard hit by the pandemic. This is why I, along with my Senate colleagues, fought for $1 million in funding for ArtsWestchester to ensure our local arts community emerges from this pandemic with the resources needed to come back stronger than ever.”

Assemblyman Gary Pretlow explained, “I am thrilled ArtsWestchester will be able to use the ReStart the Arts grant funds to continue developing artistic and creative minds. A part of our overall culture, the arts are necessary to provide meaningful expression, and imagination to everything we see in the world around us”.

Genia Flammia, ArtsWestchester Board Member and Board President of Youth Theatre Interactions in Yonkers, said “Organizations need to reconfigure and rebuild spaces, rewrite curricula, re-connect with audiences and artists and develop new content and presentation models that respond both to social distancing and social justice.”

Additionally, in recognition of the times, ArtsWestchester’s gala event will support its commitment to a more equitable and inclusive community where young people can benefit from creative opportunities. It is providing individual and corporate supporters the opportunity to underwrite paid high school and college internships and fellowships through gala sponsorships ranging from $2,500 to $100,000 as part of the arts council’s social justice action plan.

ArtsWestchester’s in-person ReStart the Arts Gala will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 20th at The Opus Westchester, 3 Renaissance Square, White Plains. The program will include live entertainment and live and silent auctions, all to raise funds for ArtsWestchester’s cultural programs. For tickets, sponsorships and additional information, please visit artsw.org/gala A preview of auction items – including paintings, sculptures, exotic vacations, luxury shopping sprees and spa days– is available online by clicking here.

Members of the Westchester and Rockland Delegations of the New York State Legislature being honored at ArtsWestchester’s 2021 Gala include:

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Senator Jamaal Bailey, Senator Shelley Mayer, Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, Senator James Skoufis, Senator Peter Harckham, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, Assemblyman James G. Pretlow, Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, Assemblyman Steve Otis, Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti, Assemblyman Chris Burdick, Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, Assemblywoman Sandra R. Galef, Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski, Assemblyman Mike Lawler, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec, Assemblyman Colin Schmitt.