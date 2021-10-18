YONKERS, NY — October 18, 2021 — The Marist Poll was announced last week, exactly 50 days after Governor Kathleen Hochul was sworn to the helm of New York State Governor. Her exemplary capacity and palatable demeanor was recognized favorably by 55% and 56% said she is a “good leader” for the state. While not an assurance for 2022, it is a formidable beginning. Before the now disgraced Andrew Cuomo, who unexpectedly stepped down from office over many allegedly unwelcome sexual advances fostered a slew of potential adversaries and other issues.

As calamitous as Andrew Cuomo’s demise was, Governor Hochul’s unexpected preparedness for the job drove her ratings stratospherically.

Hochul is eligible to seek election to a full gubernatorial term in 2022, and with humility and self assuredness confirmed that she plans to do so from the onset.

She had a lot on her plate. She was quick to dismiss so-called Cuomo “hacks” with people who had proven themselves be below par.

She created a trifecta approach never before previously implemented. She chose New State Senator Brian Benjamin to be her running mate. It is a forward thinking, and astute political move. In so doing, she fused Downstate New York City sensibility, the largest city in the state, with the second largest city in the state, Buffalo and its upstate sensibility. She connected her own Buffalo born roots, to his roots in Harlem. She is White, he is Black. She is a woman, he is a man. There are simply no more boxes to check off that are likely to connect with the majority of New York State voters.

Among other potential Democratic Party candidates expected to challenge the Hochul/Benjamin juggernaught are NYS Attorney General Letitia James. At issue with respect to Ms. James is where she is likely to look for a running mate.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano seemed to get into the fray a few months ago when it was noted in a local newspaper that Mayor Spano, believing he was the front runner to be considered by Ms. James to be her running mate informed that newspaper that then Lt. Governor Hochul would not help Yonkers and would instead come to Yonkers empty handed. Whether she did or not was not her choice but that of then Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Yonkersites never did learn to what end Lt. Gov. Hochul was sent to Yonkers. Mayor Spano’s expression was meant to solidify his prospect to become Ms. James running mate. The Yonkers Tribune has scouted about to inquire why Mayor Spano is not being seriously considered as a running mate. Even though Mayor Spano is not well known outside of Yonkers, a large number of Democrats statewide that we canvassed do not believe his changing party affiliation from Republican to Democrat some 15 years ago was not based on political dogma but strictly on changing demographic affiliation. Mayor Spano’s conduct at the helm in Yonkers as a Democrat is in the majority not believed. Unless there is another office that Mayor Spano can aspire to and likely win, the three-time, 12-years mayor will have reached the end of his political prospect locally. He earned the wrath of many Yonkersites by asking the Yonkers City Council to exceed the 2-term limit set by a local referendum. Instead, when Mayor Spano asked the Yonkers City Council to supercede the referendum, they did. Mayor Mike Spano was granted a third four years term. The prospect of a fourth four year term would only earn the wrath of the voters who have tired somewhat of this administration. Even so, he cannot and must not be counted out. He is a definite survivor who has strong majority support of the Yonkers voter.

Let us not forget that the first salvo recently cast, related obliquely to Ms. James plans, may have been cast by none other than Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano who last week endorsed Westchester County Executive George Latimer for another term. Mayor Spano’s endorsement of County Executive Latimer is the logical place for Ms. James to search for a running mate to challenge the Hochul/Benjamin candidacy.

Lurking behind the cloaked curtain though is Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins whose hope is to move up the food chain should County Executive Latimer be chosen to be Latisha James’ running mate for NYS Governor. With Latimer out of the way, Mike Spano’s prospect to eclipse Ken Jenkins’ prospects will make for a close race that is presently too close to judge.

Another place Ms. James may search is on Long Island. He is Thomas Richard Suozzi, an American politician, attorney, and accountant who is the U.S. Representative for New York’s 3rd District since 2017. Suozzi was the County Executive of Nassau County, New York, from 2002 to 2009. He was first elected to the post in 2001 after four terms as mayor of Glen Cove, New York.

Should Latimer gain a nod from Ms. James, his candidacy for NYS Lieutenant Governor under Ms. James will be supported by Kenneth Jenkins. Despite the recent endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Mr. Jenkins’ prospects for Westchester County Executive is not a shoe-in. If Ms. James gives a nod to Mr. Latimer and he accepts, the likelihood of Mr. Jenkins stepping up to the plate for Westchester County Executive may be vanquished by Mike Spano entering the race and likely eclipsing Mr. Jenkins’ prospect. Should Ms. James pick George Latimer as her running mate the battle royale will likely pit Mike Spano against that of Mr. Jenkins. The Jenkins/Spano duel will be hard fought, a do or die contest that will be fought with great enthusiasm and won by getting the vote out for one or the other. Above all, a game plan that will be underwritten by a capacity to raise a gargantuan amount of money.

My bet resides with Mayor Mike Spano for Westchester County Executive and Jen Jenkins succumbing to four more years as Deputy Westchester County Executive albeit under Mike Spano.

This musical chairs process will likely end George Latimer’s political career, sustain Ken Jenkins in his office, promote Mike Spano to Westchester County Executive, and find Governor Kathleen Hochul elected to a full four year term with Brian Benjamin by her side.