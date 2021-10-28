YONKERS, NY — October 28, 2021 —The adage is both simple and succinct: “Timing Is Everything”. In a sense, it is similar to being caught between a rock and a hard place. And so Letitia James must move with alacrity if she is to enter the New York State gubernatorial challenge. Those media privy to one on one knowledge, to which the Yonkers Tribune is not, are noting that New York’s Attorney General is expected to divulge her entry in challenging Governor Kathleen Hochul for the gubernatorial seat early as today. The vehicle may be as modern and lasting as a video presentation, tempered by a compelling message, and timed so as not to be eclipsed by other compelling yet newsworthy distractions.
Breaking News: Letitia James’ Gubernatorial Announcement Must Be Timed As Prudently as Her Message
By Hezi Aris
