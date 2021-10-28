Watch the Video Link: https://youtu.be/2bcDGuS4EGw
YONKERS, NY — October 28, 2021 — The Grassy Sprain community and Winchester Village residents were outraged by the UPS planned expansion into their neighborhood. Residents feared that UPS’s plans, would produce a safety hazard with its above ground gasoline tanks, excessive traffic and noise generated by its 24/7 operation with trailers and trucks coming and going. This would destroy the quality of life for this neighborhood and the peaceful enjoyment by its residents. I heard their concerns and became their voice standing shoulder to shoulder with my constituents in District 6 in their fight to save their neighborhood. Working with residents, the Yonkers Planning Board and UPS to find a workable solution that would satisfy all parties. UPS’s planned expansion of operation was going well beyond the scope of what was originally agreed to when they took over the space on Tuckahoe Road in a residential area.