Free Virtual Legal Clinic for Veterans in Westchester County

Free Virtual Legal Clinic for Veterans

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — October 26, 2021 — Save the date! The Feerick Center Veteran Rights Project (FCVRP) is hosting a Virtual Veterans Day Legal Clinic from November 15th-19th. Please fill out an interest form if you are a veteran, military member, or family member of a veteran/ military member residing in New York State.

The Virtual Veterans Day Legal Clinic provides various resources:

On November 15th, 16th, and 17th, the clinic will host know-your-rights presentations in the afternoon and evening.

Topics include consumer bankruptcy, consumer debt, discharge upgrades, family law, housing, micro-enterprise and small business, and more.

On November 18th and 19th, one-on-one consultations and brief legal advice from attorneys are available during the day.

This is a wonderful opportunity for veterans, and military members to obtain free legal advice from experienced professionals.

Access the interest form here to submit your topic(s) of interest for one-on-one consultations and presentations. If you have any more questions, please email the center at fcvrpcoordinator@fordham.edu or call (646) 312-8725.

Clínica Legal Virtual Gratuita para Veteranos

¡Guarda la fecha! El Proyecto de Derechos de Veteranos del Centro Feerick (Feerick Center Veteran Rights Project (FCVRP) está organizando una Clínica Legal Virtual del Día de los Veteranos del 15 al 19 de noviembre. Complete un formulario de interés si es un veterano, un miembro militar o un miembro de la familia de un miembro veterano / militar que reside en el Estado de Nueva York

La Clínica Legal Virtual del Día de los Veteranos ofrece varios recursos:

El 15, 16 y 17 de noviembre, la clínica ofrecerá presentaciones sobre sus derechos por la tarde y por la noche.

Los temas incluyen la bancarrota del consumidor, la deuda del consumidor, actualizaciones de descarga, derecho de familia, vivienda, microempresas y pequeñas empresas, y más.

Los días 18 y 19 de noviembre, durante el día, estarán disponibles consultas individuales y breves consejos legales de abogados.

Esta es una oportunidad maravillosa para que los veteranos y los miembros militares obtengan asesoramiento legal gratuito de profesionales experimentados.

Acceda al formulario de interés aquí para enviar su (s) tema (s) de interés para consultas y presentaciones individuales. Si tiene más preguntas, envíe un correo electrónico al centro a fcvrpcoordinator@fordham.edu o llame al (646) 312-8725.

