YONKERS, NY — October 21, 2021 — As a dedicated Democrat for well more than a half century , paradoxically I always admired folks like Barry Goldwater , author of “Conscience of a Conservative,’ and Bill Buckley, founder of “National Review” for their thought provoking analyses based on moral principles and a moral compass. In my decades of leadership in the Democratic Party as ward leader (and even appointed Democratic Party council member) I had a reputation for asserting my views based on principle. A leading Democratic Councilmember back in the day angrily asserted I could not be trusted because “You never know when Bob Stauf will make a decision because of his conscience.” Well as Ronald Reagan would have said of me, “There you go again.” Openly and without reservation , I urge registered voters to vote for Ron Matten for Yonkers City Council President.

Ron Matten can offer his own impressive background which I find compelling. For example his views on public education emanate from decades of management in the public education field, not simply attendance in the Yonkers Public School system. His campaign advocacy is straight talk, not tailored for different communities in Yonkers. His views on development in Yonkers suggest the need for careful fiscal responsible analysis and sensitivity to all members of the economic strata. I have seen him reach out to folks for the purpose of self growth and real empathy even if the possibility of a vote is elusive. Further, we want a leader on the city council who shows evidence of bringing all people together through mindful mediation and careful fact finding.

Real Republicans need not worry that as a Republican candidate Ron has abandoned the rock bed party principles of fiscal responsibility. Democrats and independents need to give more attention to the Yonkers City Council race and consider voting for a man of conscience and compassion, skill and transparency. Ron Matten brings a new measure of community service for the next city council. Frankly “Common Sense” is a good name for party voting, and so one can vote on the City Council President line on one of two tickets. Ron Matten can run and I can’t hide. I shall vote proudly for a man of the people in this very important and very local election.

Bob Stauf