YONKERS, NY – October 11, 2021– It was on December 12, 2015 that the Yonkers Tribune received a “Letter to the Editor” … that spoke to nefarious accusations against disabled Yonkers Firefighters who were legitimately disabled on the the job. The archival Letter to the Editor can be

City Hall’s advisement 6 years ago asserted that Mayor Mike Spano was going to be reducing “disabled” Yonkers Fire Department personnel of “monthly benefits by hundreds of dollars a month.” Mayor Mike Spano was evidently advised by Yonkers Corporation Counsel.

As noted in the Letter to the Editor, “Many of the Firefighters who received the notices are suffering from disabling injuries and illnesses including Stage 4 cancer, serious burns, and 9/11 illnesses, along with crippling injures to their legs, backs and various other body parts.

These Firefighters and Fire Officers had been found to be fully disabled due to job-related injuries by BOTH the City of Yonkers and the State of New York.

Despite Mayor Spano trying to make nefarious accusations that there may have been some impropriety or illegality in the granting of these benefits, the record will show that these benefits have been legally and justly paid for over 30 years with the full knowledge and consent of the City of Yonkers. In fact, this same very issue was litigated in the NYS Supreme Court which found the payments to be proper and justified.

Initially the court ruled in favor of the the Yonkers Fire Fighters. Yonkers Corporation Council would after a few years gained a ruling that overturned the initial finding

The courts have most recently ruled in favor of the Yonkers Fire Fighters. The court has closed the book on any further appeals.

No impropriety was judged to have taken place.

The cost to Yonkers Taxpayers is uncertain. Speculation is that the final bill will gravitate to $10 million.

Then Yonkers Firefighters Local 628 President Barry McGoey, Esq., representing the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 628 challenged the allegation and has now won the case in favor of Local 628 disabled Fire Fighters and Fire Officers.

Inquiry of Yonkers City Hall for a comment from Mayor Mike Spano was not received. Barry McGoey was not available for comment.

# # #

Nefarious Accusations Against DISABLED Yonkers Firefighters By Barry McGoey

The cost to Yonkers Taxpayers is uncertain. Speculation is that the final bill will gravitate to $10 million.

Then Yonkers Firefighters Local 628 President Barry McGoey, Esq., representing the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 628 challenged the allegation and has now won the case in favor of Local 628 disabled Fire Fighters and Fire Officers.

Inquiry of Yonkers City Hall for a comment from Mayor Mike Spano was not received. Barry McGoey was not available for comment.

Nefarious Accusations Against DISABLED Yonkers Firefighters By Barry McGoey

# # #

IMPORTANT: Thank you to the person(s) that advised us of this situation being resolved in court. Your assertions were proven correct. If you know something, please share it with the Yonkers Tribune. Direct email to WHYTeditor@gmail.com.