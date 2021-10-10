ALBANY, NY — October 10, 2021 — There has been a lot of press around the conclusions reached in Attorney General Tish James’ report — however, the AG’s public comments and report have been rife with one-sided distortions, presented to generate scathing headlines and purposely mislead the public. Tellingly, the AG has refused to answer any specific questions regarding the report while herself mulling a run for Governor.

On Friday, October 8, 2021, Rita Glavin, Attorney for Governor Cuomo released a letter to the Assembly Judiciary Committee outlining a number of serious concerns and glaring deficiencies and distortions regarding the Attorney General’s report — including new questions about whether the AG herself violated the terms of the investigative referral made to her office — as well as provide more facts about other matters that the Assembly is examining.

Ms. Glavin intends to imminently make a full submission to the Attorney General’s office which will address each of these issues in great detail, and many more — that submission will be made public for all of you to read and judge for yourselves.

In the meantime, if you could spare 10 minutes please read Rita’s letter to understand the facts for yourself, as the Cuomo Team would appreciate it.

