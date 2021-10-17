In Memoriam: Joseph Spiezio III – January 27, 1960 – October 7, 2021

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – October 16, 2021 — Joseph Spiezio III, of New Rochelle, passed away October 7, 2021, at the age of 61. He was born on January 27, 1960 in The Bronx, NY to Joseph Jr. & Gloria Spiezio. Joe graduated from Pelham High School, went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University, and received his JD from CUNY Law School. A real estate developer for over 35 years, he stood at the helm of the Spiezio family organization. He was a leader in business, with local, statewide, and national notoriety. Most notably, Joe is highly credited for the redesigned and revitalized Yonkers waterfront area. Also, he proudly dedicated much of his time and talents to many charities throughout his life in the local community to give back and help those in need. By far, his greatest love was always his family. Joe leaves behind his devoted wife, Louise Spiezio, his cherished children, Lianna Imbrogno (Joseph), Jacqueline Spiezio, and Joseph Spiezio IV, and loving grandchildren, Jemma & Joseph Imbrogno.

To honor Joe’s life, family and friends will gather on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 4-8pm at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, located at 767 East Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck — Tel.: 1-914-698-5968. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 10:30am at Immaculate Conception RC Church in Tuckahoe followed by private burial. Memorial donations can be sent to “A Wish Come True”, www.awish.org.

