In Memoriam: Patricia A. Seabrook Black – March 19, 1939 – September 28, 2021

HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, NY – October 27, 2021 — Patricia A. Seabrook Black, daughter of the late James Joseph Healy and Grace Hafner Healy passed away on September 28, 2021 at the age of 82. Pat grew up in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn and attended Maxwell High School. At the mere age of 17, she matriculated at New York University, but completed her studies and graduated from the City University of New York, from where she also received her Master’s Degree in Education.

Patricia worked for 31 years for the New York City school system, starting as a secretarial studies teacher at Central Commercial High School, then Assistant Principal at Norman Thomas High School, Principal of Jane Addams Vocational High School in the South Bronx, and was the first woman appointed by the Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education to the position of Superintendent of High Schools for the Borough of Manhattan. Pat also served as president for the National Council of Administrative Women in Education.

Although standing at only 5’2”, Pat’s presence and influence was towering. She was an inspiration and mentor to students, teachers, colleagues, and administrators. One former teacher, founder of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship and author of the book Goodbye Homeboy, which chronicles, in part, his time working with Pat at Jane Addams, said of her: “Pat strode down the hallways and into every classroom. . .with her shoulders pulled back and such a strong, powerful gait that you could feel her energy shake the floor. She was a natural, unflappable leader. I have always tried to emulate her.”

Upon her retirement from the New York City school system, Patricia returned to her alma mater, the City University of New York, to serve as President of the Alumni Association. Pat was a fierce advocate for vocational education, for arts in education, and for ensuring alternative pathways to learning and success for all, especially for immigrant and first-generation students. A memorial service will be held on March 19, 2022, but in lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial gift be made to support a scholarship in her name, The Patricia Black Education Leadership Scholarship at the City University of New York, by indicating this in the Donation Note section accessed through this link: https://www.ccnyalumni.org/donate or through the memo field in a check made out to Alumni Association of CCNY and mailed to: Alumni Association of CCNY, P.O.Box 177, New York, NY 10027.

Patricia is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Ronald R. Black, of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, whom she loved dearly; her daughters, Kelly A. Seabrook of Charleston, SC and Linda A. Seabrook of Alexandria, VA, of whom she was so proud; her stepdaughters, Arlene Black of Palos Verdes, CA and Karen Mack (Gregory) of Shrub Oak, NY; her beloved and faithful dog, Sally; and by her many close and dear friends and colleagues.

Deeply proud of her Irish heritage and born soon after St. Patrick’s Day on March 19, 1939, the family offers the following Irish blessing: “Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”