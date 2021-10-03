John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, October 4, 2021 Podcast

Podcast of Westchester On the Level.

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — October 4, 2021 — We open today’s podcast with John Bailey, Publisher/Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter from 9:55am to 10:25am discussing the following issues:

A successful police program employed by The Domestic Violence High Risk Team and the Lethality Assessment Program are instrumental in efforts to ensure victims of domestic violence are protected and that their abusers are held accountable in the criminal justice system.using a multi-disciplinary team-based approach has been implemented in many municipalities in Westchester County. White Plains implemented the program last year. Yonkers is expected to learn the program sometime in October 2021. We learn the efficacy of the concept and thef program. We gain insight into the latest COVID-19 statistics, the manner by which they are broken down, specifically to cities, towns, and villages, as well as review the statistics that impact Westchester County and the disparate communities. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the final appointments to the five-member Cannabis Control Board which is charged with approving a comprehensive regulatory framework for New York’s cannabis industry. The Board will oversee licensing of cannabis businesses and the approval of various actions taken by the Office of Cannabis Management. Their first public hearing may be attended virtually on Tuesday, October 5th from 1:30pm @ https://players.brightcove.net/2886492229001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6193797864001. John E. Sheehan, the Gedney Board along with the Council of Neighborhood Associations (WPCNA) are seeking refinements to the process that they believe will result in a greater number of residents being more directly involved. Pertaining to City-Wide Issues. The impact and need for engaged neighborhood associations is evidenced by issues expressed as follows:

Protect the delicate balance between Downtown and surrounding single-family neighborhoods

Return to lower height restrictions of residential and office properties in Downtown zoning

Limit multi-family housing to downtown

Evaluate the decreasing role of retail development downtown

Evaluate the decline and changes of the office market downtown

Study the limits of new development due to limitations on sewer capacity, traffic congestion, school capacity and parkland and other facilities and services.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit focuses on the following issues from 10:30-11am.

Donald Trump is requesting that a federal judge force Twitter to restore his account. Has the former president suffered a loss of his rights? Is Twitter correct in not permitting him to share his views? By what legal basis are they permitted to deny freedom of expression to him or anyone else? And if so, by what parameter(s)? Once classified vices, from sex to gambling to drugs — are quickly becoming legal, as society in general, and the criminal justice system rethink their values. What is the impetus of these changing standards, our concept of ethical behavior, and whether society will suffer a cacophony of divisive voices and demeanor? will the changes made, and those being contemplated create an untenable societal construct or one of greater cohesion? This amounts to an under-the-radar shift in how society treats what have long been thought of as victimless crimes — behaviors that might not harm anyone who isn’t participating, but that are considered to offend social morals. Can these contemplated changes be ameliorated? If so, how? American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have joined United Airlines in mandating that employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile the Biden Administration has pressed businesses to require workers be vaccinated across the country. Will this directive be challenged and come before SCOTUS? Dec. 8, 2021 is the White House’s deadline for federal contractors to be inoculated, with limited exemptions. Time permitting, additional subjects will also be discussed.

Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican candidate attends from 11:05-11:35am. He speaks to the issues Yonkersites have expressed and those to which they have gravitated. We attempt to decipher how and if they have changed, the prospect for outcome, and if voters are more engaged with respect to the November 2021 General Election. From 11:05-11:35 am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host.