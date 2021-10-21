Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting – Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 5pm

YONKERS, NY — October 21, 2021 — On behalf of Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac, please be advised that a Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 5:00pm via webex.

Join by way of the following hyperlink: https://cityofyonkers.webex.com/cityofyonkers/j.php?MTID=mdcb3a31aee63788b7902cc0cad15d9bb

Join by using the following meeting number:

Meeting Number (access number): 2630 421 0901

Meeting Password: welcome

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only) +1-415-655-0002,,26304210901## United States Toll

Join by phone +1-415-655-0002 United States Toll

Oct. 26, 2021 L&C agenda.pdf

Source: Nerissa D. Peña, Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Room 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914) 377-6029