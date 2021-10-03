ALBANY, NY — October 3, 2021 — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has fended off fiscal disaster brought on by the COVID-pandemic, but it is not out of the woods yet, according to a report released by New York State Comptroller DiNapoli. The Comptroller’s annual report on the MTA’s finances details how the combination of higher spending, the winding down of federal aid, the risk of permanently lower ridership levels, the increased impact from extreme weather, potential service reductions and other factors will create escalating challenges with limited time for the authority to solve them.