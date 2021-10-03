MTA Financial Outlook Precarious
NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli

Tribune Budget, Community, Finance, Governance, History, New Rochelle, NY, New York City, New York State, Westchester County, NY Leave a Comment

New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli

ALBANY, NY  — October 3, 2021 — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has fended off fiscal disaster brought on by the COVID-pandemic, but it is not out of the woods yet, according to a report released by New York State Comptroller DiNapoli. The Comptroller’s annual report on the MTA’s finances details how the combination of higher spending, the winding down of federal aid, the risk of permanently lower ridership levels, the increased impact from extreme weather, potential service reductions and other factors will create escalating challenges with limited time for the authority to solve them.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.