NYS Governor Kathleen Hochul: “Strong Enough to Speak Her Mind; Tough Enough to Get It Done!”

October 7, 2021 — David Alpert, New York State Democratic Committee Vice Chairman, former NYS Democratic Committee Treasurer, and past Westchester County Democratic Committee Chair has endorsed Governor Kathleen Hochul for re-election to New York State Governor. Without any equivocation Mr. Alpert said, Gov. Hochul is a “Class act with brains”!

On August 11, 2021, then Lt. Governor Kathleen Hochul said, “I am prepared!” when she informed New York State residents she was up to the task to preside at the helm as their soon to be sworn-in governor. Since then, Gov. Hochul has proven her mettle?

She weathered the storm that beset former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s political demise and her commensurate political rise to New York State Governor as his successor.

She weathered Hurricane Ida’s fury and destruction with a responsiveness that reduced anxiety as it bolstered a sense of hope among all New Yorkers. Upon her arrival in Westchester County upon Ida’s exit, she noted from the onset that she had already contacted President Joe Biden and that he assured her of his support. True to his word, coupled by her thoroughness, tenacity, and concern she proved that she was “prepared”.

She had for years been hidden from the public eye in Albany; New Yorkers were predominately unaware of her grace, capacity, intellect, concern, and compassion. Before New Yorkers could take a breath to contemplate the changing of the political guard, uncertain of her capacity, Hurricane Ida exhibited her wrath. Ida’s ferocity and destructive force met her match in Gov. Hochul.

New Yorkers were unaware that her concerns, compassion, and resolve to succeed for New Yorkers could not be eclipsed even by Hurricane Ida. Gov. Hochul eclipsed Ida’s ferocious capacity and destructive aftermath.

Gov. Hochul’s tenacity and determined perseverance to ameliorate that which can humanly be accomplished proved credible in serving the public interest.

It didn’t take New Yorkers long to recognize and be comforted by Gov. Hochul’s commendable planning strategy.

The takeaway is succinct in its brevity, Gov. Hochul is, as David Alpert said, a “Class act with brains”!