Pelham Art Center’s Studio Café Art Event of the Fall!

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Pelham, NY – October 12, 2021 — Join us for the evening in the Art Center’s outdoor courtyard to be tented with open airways and full of fantastic music, drinks and delicious delicacies. Come inside to your comfort level, to browse our Meditations exhibit and auction items on display.

Upon arrival, Studio Café attendees are requested to provide either: proof of COVID-19 vaccination OR negative PCR test results from within 72 hours of our event.

VIP: $175

General Admission: $125

www.StudioCafe.GiveSmart.com

Pelham Art Center invites art lovers and community members to support Studio Café–a one-of-a-kind immersive art experience on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Studio Café features music with DJ Commish, edible art by Depot Dave, Meditations exhibition viewing, and online auction highlights including Shepard Fairey, Ann Lewis, Barry Mason, and more.

The evening begins with a VIP first-view hour at 6:00pm where guests will enjoy a pre-party set by DJ Commish, signature cocktail, and a special gift. VIP guests will also get first access to auction items including original artwork and unique experiences. General admission begins at 7pm.

All proceeds from the event directly support Pelham Art Center operations, scholarships, outreach, and public programs. Support in the form of ticket sales, sponsorships, auction donations, and raffle purchases directly help Pelham Art Center recover and reinforce its ongoing mission of bringing art access to Pelham and surrounding communities.