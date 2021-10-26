PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Thursday October 28, 2021 at 10:00am via Conference Call

PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Industrial Development Agency, Regular Board of Directors Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. via Conference Call:
Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82356946142?pwd=VjZEejdYTUxTV3MvYzJ2TFRmblFUdz09

Meeting ID: 823 5694 6142
Passcode: 626781
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,82356946142#,,,,*626781# US (New York)
+13017158592,,82356946142#,,,,*626781# US (Washington DC)

 

Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 823 5694 6142
Passcode: 626781

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcm1I2pcGG

 

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Visit: www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com>

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notice

Link to Agenda:

IDA-Draft-Agenda-10-2021.pdf (yonkersida.com)<https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IDA-Draft-Agenda-10-2021.pdf>

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez, Administrative Assistant, Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, New York 10701
T: 914-509-8651 F: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com/>