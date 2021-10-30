We got a big surprise this week, with the 2022 Encore GX Essence – FWD showing up in our driveway. Are we impressed? You bet. Did we love it? We did.

Billed as a small SUV, suitable for five, with just over 50 cu.ft. of storage space, there are so many good things to say about the Encore, I am not sure where to start.

How about price? Always a good lead in. Look at the vehicle above. The Encore starts at $23,200. Are you kidding me? A great SUV for $23K? And the Encore GX starts at $24,100, affordable in anyone’s book. And this Ecotec 1.3L Turbo ‘averages’ 30 mpg, with 29 around town and 32 on the highway. And, again, and you know I pay attention to things like this, the turbo kicked in seamlessly, quickly, without hesitation – what a delight!

Here are some other things that really struck me right off about the Encore we drove: it was really easy to get in and out of; the driver’s and passenger’s seats are electronically adjustable; the ride was incredible for a car this size; and last and really importantly, the car’s engine was wonderfully quiet. You know what I heard when I was driving? The road under the tires and the occasional wind past the side mirrors.

The base on our GX was $29K, but we had a lot of extra features too, like the Advanced Technology Package for $1,790, featuring HD Surround Vision, Heads Up Display, Adaptive Climate Control, Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, Advanced Voice Recognition, In-Vehicle Apps, Personalized Profiles and Vehicle Settings

The Convenience Package at $770 offered Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, Wireless Charging, Rear View Camera, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, and Front Rain Sense Wipers.

The Sport Touring Package at $695 added BodySide Molding, Body Color, a Custom Grill with red accents, Front and Rear Sport Bumper with red accents and protective moldings, Boy Color Rocker Moldings, 18” Medium High Gloss Aluminum Wheels, and a Sport Touring Badge. The Hand Free Power Lift Gate Package was $595, and the Satin Steel Metallic color was $495; soour fully loaded Encore GX was $34,540.

For a small SUV, it is a lot of good quality vehicle for the money.

And there’s more, because there were lots of standard items that were really top end inclusions, like the 10-way power driver seat and the 8-way power passenger seat (heated, with individual controls), memory driver’s seat and mirrors, power windows with express down on all windows, rear cargo security cover (out of sight, out of mind), leather appointed seats, two level cargo load floor, active noise cancellation (it works! QUIET), and a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel. That’s inside.

Outside, we had heated, power adjustable mirrors; capless fuel tank, LED headlights, LED tail lights, LED fog lights, Daytime Running Lights, a Roof Rack, Side Rails, and Deep Tinted Glass.

Safety and Security? You’re covered. Buick Driver Confidence covers Intelligent Auto High Beam, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Teen Driver, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Near Cross Traffic Alert, and Tire Pressure Monitoring and Alert.

Even at a high end of $34K, I really am impressed with the cool quality of the Encore GX Essence, and so much more.

I had to include this picture of the sunroof. With the weather here getting nicer and nicer by the day, some colors in the trees, and the best time of year to drive with the top down, or open, and the windows down, doesn’t this picture say the 1,000 words we are feeling? Yea, Fall. Let take a ride in the Buick, the 2022 Encore BX Essence, front wheel drive Buick. Drive one. You will like it.

For more information, visit https://www.buick.com/suvs/previous-year/encore-gx to get all your questions answered.